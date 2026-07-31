<i>DC</i> Trailer: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi's Dangerous Mission Begins

Lokesh Kanagaraj is ready to venture into a new territory. After making a name for himself as a director, the filmmaker is now stepping in front of the camera as the lead actor in the upcoming film DC. The trailer has already given viewers a glimpse of a story filled with love, violence and betrayal.

Lokesh plays Devadas, a man caught in a difficult situation where staying alive may come at a high cost. Wamiqa Gabbi also stars in the film as Chandra, who shares a close connection with Devadas. The trailer also shows Devadas finding some comfort with Parvathi, played by Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. But this is not a simple love story.

The DC trailer begins by introducing Devadas, who is trying to run away from the police. His situation gets worse after a police officer is killed, leading to a search for the person behind the murder. At the same time, he gets linked to another case involving stolen weapons. As the two cases slowly come together, Devadas finds himself caught in the middle of both.

His relationship with Chandra also becomes more difficult as they face betrayal, sacrifice and danger at every step. Parvathi then enters Devadas' life, bringing some peace to his chaotic world, but that calmness does not last long.

As more enemies come after them, Devadas and Chandra have little choice but to trust and support each other. The trailer suggests that their fight for survival will test their bond while bringing more danger and emotional moments into the story.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC is set to release in theatres on August 7. Dharma Productions will distribute the film across Hindi speaking markets.

Apart from DC, Lokesh Kanagaraj has a busy time ahead. After directing Rajinikanth in Coolie in 2025, he is also working on his first Telugu film with Allu Arjun. The project is currently known as AA23.