Viral Comparison Suggests Ranbir Kapoor's Ram Scene Was Reworked For <i>Ramayana</i> Trailer

A frame-by-frame comparison between the Ramayana teaser and its newly released trailer is giving fans something unexpected to talk about. Instead of discussing Yash's Ravana or the film's scale, many are now looking at one particular shot of Ranbir Kapoor's Ram after a fan claimed it has already been reworked.

The comparison, shared by Instagram creator Naveen Yadav, who runs the page flicksandfunnys, suggests the makers have quietly fine-tuned the same scene that first appeared in the teaser released in April. According to him, the differences are small but easy to spot when both visuals are placed side by side.

A Closer Look At One Scene

The creator compared a shot where Ranbir Kapoor's Ram stands against a mountain backdrop with his weapon in hand. While the scene is the same, he believes several visual elements have changed in the trailer.

Explaining the differences, he said, "Kaafi kuch change kiya hai, see this is overexposed and there is a cloud here and the mountain… and in the trailer they have improved the lighting and reduced the glare. Alag se Shri Ram ke upar ek glow daala hua hai. If you see it you will realise that they have improved it from before."

According to him, the brighter lighting is not the only change. The creator further said, "It is also making him [Ranbir] look taller I think, and yaha pe bhi jo dhool-mitti jo udti hain woh kam hai trailer mein. Teaser mein bohot jyaada thi. This is a small change and I am sure there will be a lot of changes jo final release pe honge."

The creator also asked people not to decide the quality of the film's VFX just by watching the trailer. He argued that visual effects continue to be updated even after trailers are released and used Spider-Man: Brand New Day as an example of a film that saw noticeable improvements before its final release.

The trailer for Ramayana, released on Thursday, marks the first proper look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, does not appear in the trailer. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, with the second instalment arriving in 2027.