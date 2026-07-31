"Please Do Not Call My Sister A Liar": Shivangi Joshi's Sister Defends <i>Lock Upp</i> Contestant's Secret

Actress Shivangi Joshi, currently a contestant on Lock Upp Season 2, shared an emotional story from her childhood, saying there was a time her family could barely make ends meet. While some sympathised with her, others called her out for lying, highlighting a past video in which she spoke about living in big houses.

Now, Shivangi's sister Sheetal Joshi has shared a video on Instagram, urging people not to call the actress a liar. “I have been seeing this on Instagram since yesterday that people are linking Shivangi's secret to her old video,” she said in Hindi, explaining that a secret was something that nobody knew; that's exactly why it was a secret.

Talking about the “bread butter” thing, Sheetal clarified, “She nowhere mentioned in her secret that we were born very poor. What she actually said is that our father suffered a huge loss in business, which is why we did not even have money for food.”

She continued, “I also saw people on Instagram writing, ‘Your father was in the army, and you had a big house.' Do problems come by looking at a house? Like, ‘Oh, their house is small, so they should face problems,' or ‘their house is big, so they shouldn't have problems?' No, it does not work like that.”

She also shared that while they were not sleeping on footpaths and had a house to live in, that house did not help them make any money. “It is very easy for you people to say things like, ‘Oh, she is doing this for sympathy,' or ‘She is lying.' When Shivangi revealed that secret, we literally cried because we are a part of that story. If today we call that house a bungalow, it is because of Shivangi. If there are any facilities in our house today, it is also because of Shivangi. I literally request you all, please do not call my sister a liar; she is not lying,” she shared.

In the show, Shivangi revealed that after her father faced a huge loss in business, they relied on their neighbours for bread and butter. Her parents took up several jobs to make ends meet. “They always felt ashamed about not being able to provide food to the family. I am the only one who earns in my family, and I take care of everybody,” the actress said.

Following the revelation, audiences dug up old interviews of Shivangi claiming her father was in the army and they used to live in a big house.