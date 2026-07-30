"I'd Choose You In Every Lifetime": Sonam Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Wish For Husband Anand Ahuja

Entrepreneur Anand Ahuja celebrated his 43rd birthday on July 29. While several heartwarming wishes poured in from across the world, it was his wife and actor Sonam Kapoor's birthday post that truly melted hearts.

Sonam took to her Instagram and dropped a carousel of unseen photos, including a romantic dinner date, a picture from their roka ceremony, and fun selfies, that offered a loving glimpse into their cherished moments together.

Alongside the pictures, Sonam penned a note describing Anand as her “safest place”, “biggest supporter”, “favourite travel companion”, “sounding board” and “reality check”. Wishing him on his special day, she wrote that she would choose him in every lifetime.

“Dear Anand, thank you for being my safest place, my biggest supporter, my favourite travel companion, my sounding board, my reality check. Happy Birthday to my favourite human. I'd choose you in every lifetime. I love you more than you'll ever know,” Sonam wrote.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Love Story

After years of togetherness, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a traditional ceremony in May 2018. The two then stepped into a new chapter of life with the birth of their baby boy, Vayu, in August 2022.

The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026.

Sonam Kapoor Professional Life

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film Blind.

Sonam is now gearing up for her much-awaited comeback on the big screen with the upcoming film Battle for Bittora. The film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2010 best-selling novel of the same name. Produced under the banner of Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, the film depicts the love story between two aspiring politicians whose romance is tested as they contest elections against each other.