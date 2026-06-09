Inside Sonam Kapoor's Cosy London Home With Persian Rug, Paris Art, Hand-Carved Mumbai Doors

When it comes to celebrity style, few Bollywood stars have cultivated a visual identity as distinctive as Sonam Kapoor. Known for her fearless fashion choices, the actress has long been regarded as one of India's most stylish celebrities.

Sonam's eye for design extends far beyond the red carpet and is reflected beautifully in the home she has created in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja. On her 41st birthday, step inside her cosy London home, a space she personally curated in collaboration with designers.

A Living Room Built for Warmth

Located in Notting Hill of West London, the home opens into a vibrant living room, perfect for hosting get-togethers with friends and family. Forest green wall panelling grounds the space, balanced by cream wallpaper with nature motifs on the upper half. Plush velvet couches add warmth, while a glowing chandelier sets the mood for intimate evenings or quiet afternoons with a book as snow falls outside.

According to Vogue, regal touches give the room old-world charm. Intricately carved silver frames are arranged across side tables. Rich wooden floors are layered with a Persian rug, paired with a matching console to complete the look. The red, yellow sofas and decorative fireplace frame every family celebration.

A Serene Retreat and Art-Filled Dining Room

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's bedroom carries forward the spirit of their living area. The space leans into natural, organic touches while shifting to a softer palette.

A welcoming bed framed by a headboard with wood and rattan detailing sits before wallpaper illustrated with foliage and branching tree patterns. Wooden ledges decorated with fresh blooms hold framed snapshots of loved ones and a substantial piece of art hung beside the bed gives the room its finishing touch.

The dressing room features doors hand-carved by Mumbai crafts workers. The panels are set with antique floral artworks sourced from Paris, as per Architectural Digest.

Coming to the dining room, the space is set against a sunflower-yellow accent wall adorned with eye-catching artworks and a generous window. A rectangular table sits well within the space, joined by a sideboard that stores their silverware. The table decor echoes the surrounding art.

A Home of Ready-Made Backdrops

Given that photoshoots are part of Sonam's daily life, it's only natural that her home is filled with stunning settings perfect for both editorial shots and casual OOTD posts. The dining room's bold yellow accent wall undeniably serves as a powerful visual base.

The living room also offers a go-to spot for spontaneous captures. A cosy corner by the television, placed beside a window that pours in abundant natural light. The elaborate wallpaper there, featuring dense foliage and unusual birds, provides a gorgeous backdrop for any frame.

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