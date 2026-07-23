Inside Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Rs 250 Crore 'Krishna Raj' Bungalow In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt moved into their new home in Mumbai in November 2025. The Pali Hill six-story bungalow is reportedly valued at Rs 250 crore. As the Alpha star shared a few glimpses from the griha pravesh ceremony, she also gave her fans a sneak peek into her humble abode.

As Ranbir Kapoor is bracing up for the digital release of the trailer of Ramayana, here is a look inside his spacious and elegant home.

Inside Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Multi-Storey Mumbai Bungalow

The house is known as the Krishna Raj bungalow, named after Ranbir Kapoor's grandparents, Raj and Krishna Kapoor. In fact, the home is built on a property that once belonged to them before it was inherited by Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s. Currently, it is the official address of Ranbir and Alia.

The reconstruction of the property began under the supervision of Rishi Kapoor. After his death, Ranbir, Neetu, and Alia were spotted inspecting the construction of their new home.

Right at the front is a grey facade dominated by horizontal and vertical gardens. The images shared by the actor a few months ago show a space with traditional Indian charm and warmth. Modern design elements are peppered throughout the space. One image shows a tiled floor with ample natural light livening up the room.

Large glass windows, green indoor plants, and a bright atmosphere make up Ranbir and Alia's home. The multi-storey bungalow has off-white walls and Indian-inspired aesthetics.

One of the touching details that stood out in the home was a photo of Rishi Kapoor. In the image, Neetu and Alia were spotted hugging in front of the picture and Ranbir stood in front of it with folded hands.

Giant stone vases add a regal touch to the entrance, and black doors invite you inside the opulent space. The marble-finished floors further add a royal touch to the house.

Neetu Kapoor Does Not Interfere

Neetu Kapoor has a separate floor in the six-storey mansion with rooms dedicated for daughter Riddhima Kapoor and granddaughter Samara Kapoor. When the actor appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, she opened up about living with her son and daughter-in-law.

"I feel once your children get married, you have to leave them alone. I live in the same building as my children, but I don't just go over whenever I want. I want to give them their space," she said.

She added that she does not wish for them to feel that she is constantly involved in their lives. "Their privacy is their privacy. I don't interfere. Even Raha comes to me whenever she is free; I don't go there unannounced," the 68-year-old actor added.

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