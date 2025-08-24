Inside Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Newly-Built Rs 250 Crore Bungalow, First Glimpse Of Luxury Six-Storey Mansion Out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally have their dream home ready. The couple's massive bungalow, said to be worth around Rs 250 crore, is complete after years of work. A new video doing the rounds online gives the clearest view yet of the property – a six-storey mansion that has been in the making for quite some time.

This home is not just another luxury address. It comes with history. The property once belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, before being passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s. Now it's Ranbir and Alia's turn to carry the legacy forward.

The design keeps things simple but stylish. The grey exterior is broken up with lots of greenery, as each balcony is lined with plants. On the first floor, sparkling chandeliers can be spotted through the windows, giving a glimpse of the high-ceiling interiors inside.

Both Ranbir and Alia, along with their daughter Raha, were seen several times checking in on the progress during construction. Neetu Kapoor, too, was often photographed outside the site. Reports now suggest the family may move in soon, possibly picking an auspicious date to settle into their new home.

Here is a video of the property making rounds on X (formerly Twitter):

Ranbir Kapoor's new bungalow simple and elegant ✨ pic.twitter.com/dkfaLYrkmH — ???????????????? ???? (@behind_you_rk) August 23, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022. They are proud parents to daughter Raha. The couple have shared screen space in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Workwise, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial also featured Vedang Raina in a key role. Up next, she will appear in Yash Raj Films' spy universe project, Alpha. Sharvari is also a part of this movie.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1. The film will hit the cinema screens on Diwali 2026.

Ranbir and Alia will be reuniting on the big screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.