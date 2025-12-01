LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025: The Winter Session of Parliament begins today and will run until December 19, with 15 sittings scheduled over 19 days. The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence at 11:00 am.

The government is preparing for a packed legislative agenda, planning to introduce at least 13 bills, including key proposals linked to the economy and national security. Among the significant bills expected to be tabled are the Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Health Security National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is gearing up to push the government on the SIR issue, security matters, and other unresolved concerns.

Here Are LIVE Updates From Winter Session Of Parliament Day 1: