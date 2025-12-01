LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025: The Winter Session of Parliament begins today and will run until December 19, with 15 sittings scheduled over 19 days. The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence at 11:00 am.
The government is preparing for a packed legislative agenda, planning to introduce at least 13 bills, including key proposals linked to the economy and national security. Among the significant bills expected to be tabled are the Central Excise Amendment Bill, 2025, and the Health Security National Security Cess Bill, 2025.
Meanwhile, the Opposition is gearing up to push the government on the SIR issue, security matters, and other unresolved concerns.
Here Are LIVE Updates From Winter Session Of Parliament Day 1:
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MPs Move Adjournment Motion In Parliament Seeking Urgent Debate On SIR
Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the country.
Calling the revision exercise as "unplanned and one-sided," the Congress MPs have flagged the alleged extreme pressure put on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in deaths and exhaustion.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: PM Modi To Brief Media Representatives
Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives at 10:00 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha. Such briefings by the Prime Minister traditionally set the tone for the legislative and political agenda of the session.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Important Bills For Consideration
The government has listed several other important bills for consideration during the session. These include the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.
The Atomic Energy Bill is expected to draw particular attention, as it may open the door for private companies to establish nuclear power plants-an unprecedented shift in India's nuclear energy framework.
Beyond legislation, Parliament will also take up discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, a crucial exercise in government expenditure planning.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress Leaders Meet At Sonia Gandhi's Residence
Top Congress leaders on Sunday evening met at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and held discussions on the party's strategy for the Winter session of Parliament starting Monday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were present in the meeting.
At the meeting, the leaders decided to raise the demand for a discussion on the electoral reforms which would include Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Key Bills, SIR, Vande Mataram: What's On Table
The government intends to begin the Winter Session with a full-day discussion on the "Vande Mataram" as the country commemorates 150 years of the national song. The idea is to discuss the full recitation of the national song after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the removal of "significant verses" from the song in 1937 led to India's partition.
Winter Session Of Parliament 2025: Parliament Winter Session Begins Today. Trouble Spots Include SIR, Air Pollution
The Winter session of parliament begins today under the shadow of a handful of contentious issues including voter list revision and the death of an election official in Bengal that are expected to generate conflict.