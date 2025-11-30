Advertisement
1 Killed After Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near South Delhi Mall

The damaged Mercedes G63 lost control, hit a pole and rammed into the three people who were waiting at an auto stand.

The driver of the G63, Shivam, 29, a resident of Karol Bagh, has been arrested.
New Delhi:

A speeding Mercedes ran over a man and injured two others in a posh locality in Delhi last night. The incident occurred after midnight in the Vasant Kunj area near Ambience Mall, police said. The damaged Mercedes G63 lost control, hit a pole, and rammed into the three people who were waiting at an auto stand. 

The police reached the spot, found the injured people lying at the spot, and rushed them to the hospital. Rohit, 23, a resident of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while the other two- aged 35 and 23- are currently under treatment. 

All three people worked at a restaurant at the Ambience Mall.

Driver Arrested By Cops

The driver of the G63, Shivam, 29, a resident of Karol Bagh, has been arrested, police said, adding, necessary legal action has will be taken. At the time of the accident, Shivam was driving the car along with his wife and elder brother, the police said. 

According to the preliminary inquiry, the G63 lost control due to a diversion, which resulted in the car hitting the pole and ramming into the three mall restaurant employees.

Shivam and his family members were reportedly returning home after a wedding. The G63 belongs to Abhishek, a friend of Shivam. 

