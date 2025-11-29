DK Shivakumar And Siddaramaiah Meet For Power Breakfast - And A Transition

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sat down for a quick, power breakfast with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this morning.

The agenda?

Work out a transition of power from Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar as soon as possible, by March-April 2026, or as some speculation with humour thrown in has it, by lunch.

A photo of the two leaders enjoying a serving of upma, idli and kesari bath - the cornerstone of breakfast in Karnataka - quickly came out from the meeting to broadcast a subliminal message that all is well between the two leaders.

All signs indicate there is going to be a clear transition to power in Shivakumar's favour, sources said. The two leaders in the breakfast meeting are likely to work out the details of what is now being referred to as the Shivakumar-Siddaramaiah compromise formula, sources said.

Till the time the transition happens, Shivakumar will remain a deputy to Siddaramaiah, sources said. The Congress does not want a public spectacle in its Karnataka unit - one of the few states where the party is in power, sources said, adding that unseating a longtime Congress leader like Siddaramaiah abruptly would hurt the party.

Sources said Shivakumar is likely to agree to the transition backed by Siddaramaiah due to many compelling reasons - his loyalists get more cabinet berths in reshuffle, he remains state Congress chief, he doesn't have the numbers for a hostile move against the chief minister, and for the simple reason that it appears to be the best deal Shivakumar could get under any circumstances.