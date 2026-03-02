Limited Flights To Begin From Dubai, Abu Dhabi Today Amid Gulf Tensions

After days of disruption due to the escalation between Israel and Iran, air travel is returning to normalcy as Dubai and Abu Dhabi are set to begin operating limited flights from this evening.

"Flydubai will operate a limited number of flights on the evening of 02 March 2026. Customers are advised to update their contact details via Manage Your Booking and check Flight status at http://flydubai.com before travelling to the airport."

Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the flight operator Emirates said that it will also commence limited flight operations. "We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified," a statement posted on X read.

"All other flights remain suspended until further notice. Emirates continues to monitor the situation, and we will develop our operational schedule accordingly. Updates will be published on http://emirates.com and our official social media channels. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," Emirates added.