Iran Shares Video Of F-15 Fighter Jet Spiralling, Crashing In Kuwait

Read Time: 1 min
Iran claimed Monday it shot down a F-15 fighter jet as the war with US-backed Israel entered a third day, dragging the West Asia region and the world into a second major military conflict after Russia's war on Ukraine.

Visuals shared online showed an F-15 - it was not immediately clear if the plane belonged to the US or Israel, since the latter also operates the fighter jet - spiralling downwards in slow motion, with flames visible from its rear.

Multiple media reports have said the pilot ejected safely.

