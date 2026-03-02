Iran Shares Video Of F-15 Fighter Jet Spiralling, Crashing In Kuwait

Iran claimed Monday it shot down a F-15 fighter jet as the war with US-backed Israel entered a third day, dragging the West Asia region and the world into a second major military conflict after Russia's war on Ukraine.
Visuals shared online showed an F-15 - it was not immediately clear if the plane belonged to the US or Israel, since the latter also operates the fighter jet - spiralling downwards in slow motion, with flames visible from its rear.
Multiple media reports have said the pilot ejected safely.
#BREAKING | US fighter jet crashes in Kuwait: Iran's big claim— NDTV (@ndtv) March 2, 2026
NDTV World's @VishalV054 joins @GaurieD with more details#IsraelIranConflict pic.twitter.com/t99lR9AJrP
