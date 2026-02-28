Explosion At The Palm In Dubai, Smoke Seen Rising From Hotel

An explosion has been reported from the landmark Palm Jumeirah area, the man-made island in Dubai, as Iran retaliates to US and Israeli attacks. "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured," confirmed Dubai Media Office.

