Explosion At The Palm In Dubai, Smoke Seen Rising From Hotel

Iran news: Dubai residents heard several loud bangs following that explosion.
- An explosion was heard on Dubai's Palm Island during Iran strikes
- A plume of smoke rose from the man-made island following the explosion
- A witness observed thick black smoke coming from a hotel on The Palm
Dubai:
An explosion has been reported from the landmark Palm Jumeirah area, the man-made island in Dubai, as Iran retaliates to US and Israeli attacks. "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured," confirmed Dubai Media Office.
