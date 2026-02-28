Burj Khalifa Evacuated As Israel Iran Conflict Reaches Dubai's Doorstep

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was evacuated after explosions were heard across the city as Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting US military locations across the Gulf following joint American and Israeli attacks on Tehran.

Iran carried out attacks targeting locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Doha in Qatar and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Residents in Dubai told AFP they heard loud explosions and saw missiles moving across the sky.

“It was a big explosion, and it made the windows shake,” one witness said.

A first wave of explosions had been reported earlier in the day, followed by more blasts later.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence said a civilian of Asian nationality was killed after missile debris fell in a residential area of Abu Dhabi.

“Such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability,” the ministry said in a statement.

US-Israel Strike Tehran, Iran Responds

The missile strikes followed joint US-Israeli operations against Iran earlier in the day.

The Pentagon named the operation targeting Tehran “Operation Epic Fury”. Israel claimed that Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in the strikes.

Iran responded by launching what the Israeli military described as a “barrage of missiles” toward Israel.

Wider Conflict

Emergency sirens sounded in Bahrain following a missile threat targeting the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, according to the country's interior ministry.

Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Doha in Qatar, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, cities that host American military personnel and facilities.

Qatar said it intercepted incoming attacks successfully, stating: “No damage has been reported, according to the initial field assessment. No casualties or material damage were recorded in residential areas.”