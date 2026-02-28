As US-Israel Rain Fire On Iran, A 2013 Trump Post Returns To Haunt Him

Hours after the United States joined Israel in launching military strikes on Iran, a string of posts Donald Trump made on X more than a decade ago began circulating online.

The resurfaced posts, dating back to 2013, show Trump accusing then-President Barack Obama of potentially starting a war with Iran to compensate for failed negotiations.

In a post from 2013, Trump criticised Obama's diplomatic approach, calling him "weak, ineffective."

"Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He's weak, and he's ineffective," Trump said at the time.

Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

In a separate in 2011, Trump wrote, "In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran."

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011

He repeated similar claims in later years. In 2012, he posted, "Now that Obama's poll numbers are in a tailspin - watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate."

A year later, Trump again predicted military action, writing, "I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face!"

In another 2013 post, he added, "Remember what I previously said--Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is."

The renewed attention to Trump's earlier post comes after a joint US-Israeli military operation targeting Tehran, an attack that pushed the Middle East into a broader confrontation.

The Pentagon dubbed the operation “Operation Epic Fury”.

Israel claimed that Mohammad Pakpour, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed during the strikes.

Regional Fallout

Iran responded by launching a “barrage of missiles” toward Israel.

Explosions were reported across several Gulf states, including Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Doha. One person of Asian nationality was reported dead in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE capital hosts the Al Dhafra Air Base, jointly used by US and Emirati forces, while Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command. It was not immediately clear whether these facilities were directly targeted.

Additional explosions were reported in Dubai, according to Al Jazeera.

Airspace Closures And Security Alerts Across Gulf

Following the incidents, Gulf countries moved to close their airspace.

Emergency sirens also sounded in Bahrain after a missile targeted the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. “The siren has been sounded due to a hazard,” an interior ministry alert sent to residents' mobile phones said, according to AFP.