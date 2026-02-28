Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital, with a cloud of smoke rising from the city's downtown. The apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei had been in his offices at the time. He hasn't been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown. But the attack comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done "to remove threats." He did not immediately elaborate.

Meanwhile, Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights Saturday after announcing it had carried out "preventive strikes" on Iran and sounding sirens in Jerusalem.

"Following the security developments, the Minister of Transportation has ordered the Director of the Israel Civil Aviation Authority to close the airspace of the State of Israel to civilian flights," the minister, Miri Regev, announced.

