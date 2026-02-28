Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital, with a cloud of smoke rising from the city's downtown. The apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei had been in his offices at the time. He hasn't been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown. But the attack comes as the United States has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done "to remove threats." He did not immediately elaborate.
Meanwhile, Israel closed its airspace to civilian flights Saturday after announcing it had carried out "preventive strikes" on Iran and sounding sirens in Jerusalem.
"Following the security developments, the Minister of Transportation has ordered the Director of the Israel Civil Aviation Authority to close the airspace of the State of Israel to civilian flights," the minister, Miri Regev, announced.
Video: Thick Smoke, Panic On Streets In Tehran After Israeli Strikes
#Watch | A smoke cloud could be seen rising from an area of southern Tehran on Saturday after Israel launched an attack on Iran's capital.
Israel Strikes Iran LIVE: Mobile Phone Services Cut In Iran
Mobile phone services cut in Iran after Israeli attack
Israel Strikes Iran LIVE: Israel Closes Its Airspace To Civilian Flights
Israel Strikes Iran LIVE: US Participating In Israeli Strikes Against Iran: Sources
The United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran, according to a US official and a person familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations.
Israel Strikes Iran LIVE: Israel Announces 'Preventive Strike' On Iran, Explosions Heard In Tehran
Explosions were heard in Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday morning, with Israel saying it launched a pre-emptive attack - pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.
Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran, Defense Minister Israel Katz declares a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country pic.twitter.com/95zO0goEfk— NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2026
Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Witnesses Say More Explosions Rock Tehran
More explosion struck Iran's capital Saturday after Israel said it was attacking the country.
The blasts happened after an earlier strike apparently targeted an area near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Authorities have offered no casualty information from the strikes.
"The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel," Defence Minister Israel Katz said.