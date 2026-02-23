US Orders Beirut Embassy Personnel To Leave Amid Iran Tension

The United States on Monday ordered non-emergency personnel to leave its embassy in Beirut as President Donald Trump threatens strikes on Iran, which has close relations with Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.

"This is a temporary measure intended to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our ability to operate and assist US citizens," a senior State Department official said on customary condition of anonymity.

Around 40 embassy personnel left through Beirut's international airport on Monday, a Lebanese security source told AFP.

The order applies to non-emergency employees and their family members but the embassy will remain open.

"We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel," the US official said.

Trump has ordered a major buildup of American forces in the region as he threatens to attack Iran, saying it must accept an onerous deal on concerns starting with its nuclear program.

Iran's cleric-run government -- which last month ruthlessly suppressed mass protests -- says it expects talks Thursday with the United States in what could be a last-ditch attempt at diplomacy.

Since the October 7, 2023 attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas, Israel has carried out strikes in Lebanon that have devastated Hezbollah, including killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah had been expected in the past to form another front against Israel in a war with Iran.

The militant group on Saturday vowed "resistance" after a new Israeli strike killed eight of its operatives.

