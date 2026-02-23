Muhammad Yunus Returns To Work After 18-Month Stint As Bangladesh's Interim Head

Muhammad Yunus has returned to work at his non-profit organisation after stepping down from his role as chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government. The Nobel laureate held the position for nearly 18 months.

The 85-year-old arrived at the Yunus Centre office in Mirpur Sunday morning and was welcomed by colleagues, as per a post on his Facebook page.

The caption read, “A warm welcome to Professor Muhammad Yunus as he returned to his former duties on Sunday, following an 18-month hiatus during which he led Bangladesh's Interim Government.”

Yunus greeted co-workers and was presented with flowers upon his arrival.

He later met managing directors and advisers from Grameen organisations and the Yunus Centre to review paused initiatives and outline upcoming plans.

He is also set to resume living at his home in Gulshan, Dhaka, by the end of the month. He had been staying at the official residence provided to him during his time leading Bangladesh's interim government.

Yunus stepped down on February 16, days after the formation of a newly elected government under the 13th Jatiya Sangsad. He led the interim administration from August 8, 2024, following the mass student-led uprising that led to the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

In a farewell broadcast, Yunus said, “Today, the interim government is stepping down. But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that have begun not be halted.”

Yunus returned from self-imposed exile in August 2024, after the government of Sheikh Hasina was overthrown in the uprising. Referring to that moment, he said, “That was the day of great liberation. What a day of joy it was. Bangladeshis across the world shed tears of happiness. The youth of our country freed it from the grip of a demon.”

After leading the country through the transition period, Yunus handed over power following national elections on February 12. He congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its leader Tarique Rahman on what he described as a “landslide victory”.

Rahman is the first male to be the Prime Minister of the country in 35 years.