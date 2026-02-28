Israel, US Strike Iran After Weeks Of Warning, Explosions Heard In Tehran

Explosions were heard in Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday morning, with Israel saying it launched a preemptive attack - pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done "to remove threats."

The strikes reportedly took place near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, it is not clear whether the 86-year-old leader was in his office at the time.

A journalist speaking to NDTV said that there were at least three to four strikes in Tehran.

The United States has participated in the Israeli strikes against Iran, reported news agency AP, citing an official.

There is no clarity on casualties so far.

Simultaneously, sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv as Israel warned of the "possibility of missiles".

An NDTV reporter in Tel Aviv also heard the sirens.

"In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel. The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces," the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The explosion came as tensions were high between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. The US and Israel have repeatedly warned that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Earlier this month, the US and Iran renewed negotiations in a bid to resolve the decades-long dispute through diplomacy. Israel, however, insisted that any US deal with Iran must include the dismantling of Tehran's nuclear infrastructure and lobbied Washington to include restrictions on Iran's missile programme in the talks. Iran had said it was prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions, but ruled out linking the issue to missiles.

Tehran had also said it would defend itself against any attack.