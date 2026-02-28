IAS Officer Suspended After Skipping Meeting Called By Maharashtra Minister

The Maharashtra government has suspended an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and the joint director of the state's pollution control body for not attending important meetings to brief a state minister on critical matters.

During an assembly session on February 26, State Environment Minister Pankaja Munde was asked to respond to a discussion on pollution in Chandrapur district.

She said she wouldn't be able to give a detailed briefing because the officials concerned - including M Devender Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer who is also a member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and Satish Padval, Joint Director of the MPCB - had not attended the meetings she had called to gather information.

Munde reportedly told the house that the officer had not only skipped the meeting despite reminders, but had allegedly sent a message saying he would not attend.

She said such insubordination hampers a minister's ability to answer to the public.

The pro-tem Speaker, Dilip Lande, took serious note of the minister's statements, describing the officer's absence as "gross negligence" and an "insult to the legislature."

He directed the government to take immediate action. Within 24 hours, the state government issued a suspension order under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The issue triggered a sharp debate between the executive and the legislature.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar slammed the officer's conduct as a "cold-blooded murder of democracy" and an "insult to the Constitution." He said bureaucrats must understand they are accountable to elected representatives.

A departmental probe will also be launched against the MPCB official. During this period, his headquarters will remain in Mumbai, and he cannot leave the city without permission or engage in any other work.