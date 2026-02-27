Portuguese Woman Alleges Harassment In Mumbai, Police Complaint Filed

A disturbing incident in Mumbai has caught attention after a foreign tourist shared her experience of alleged harassment on social media.

Ines Faria, a travel vlogger currently exploring India, recounted the ordeal in a video posted on Instagram, describing it as the first time she had faced such behaviour during her two-month stay in the country.

Faria, who is from Portugal shared the ordeal on her social media. She raised the safety issue through her post.

In the video, Faria is seen walking through a crowded public area in Mumbai, her expression tense as two men reportedly follow her closely. She maintained a nervous smile while capturing the moment, highlighting her discomfort and fear.

Watch Video Here:

She wrote, "This was the first time something like this happened to me in India and I've been here for 2 months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming."

She futher mentioned, "They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I didn't feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes and it started to feel really overwhelming."

Faria also mentioned, "Just a reminder that “no” is a full sentence. And your safety and comfort always come first."

Complaint Registered

Following the post, Mumbai police registered a formal complaint. An FIR has been filed at Agripada Police Station against two unknown individuals under Sections 78(1) and 3(5) of the BNS Act.