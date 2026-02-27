Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Files For Divorce: A Relationship Timeline

Actor-politician Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce in a court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. Sangeetha wants the marriage dissolved.

Vijay and Sangeetha's relationship began with a twist. She was a die-hard fan, and destiny brought them together.

The Success Of Poove Unakkaga Leading To Their First Meeting

The year was 1996, and Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil raised in the UK, flew all the way to Chennai to meet Vijay and congratulate him on the film's success.

Courtship

So impressed was Vijay with her innocence that he invited Sangeetha home and introduced her to his parents. It was his parents who eventually initiated the marriage proposal. This spanned between 1996-1999.

The Wedding

Vijay (Christian) and Sangeetha (Hindu) had their interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999. It was a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai.

Blessed With Two Children

As marital bliss followed, they were blessed with their first child, a son, on August 26, 2000. Their daughter, Divya Saasha, arrived in 2005.

Choosing Privacy Over Public Appearances

From the start of their marriage, Sangeetha kept her distance from media attention. She has rarely attended film events, including skipping occasions such as the Varisu trailer launch, which sparked separation rumours at the time; these were later clarified.

As a parent, she has kept the focus firmly on family. Their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, have largely grown up away from the limelight, appearing only sporadically in public.

Beginning Of Separation Rumours

Speculation around Vijay and Sangeetha's separation started in 2023, when she was absent from some key events, including Varisu's audio launch. Back then, these baseless rumours were silenced, with reports stating that she was on a US vacation with her children.

Furthermore, in 2025, Sangeetha's absence from major Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political events, including the second state conference, continued to fuel buzz around their rift.

The Divorce Petition

In her divorce petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having "an extramarital relationship (with an actress)" and has sought divorce on those grounds, reported news agency ANI.

Sangeetha, who is a social worker and an entrepreneur, has also sought the right of residence at her matrimonial home and permanent alimony from Vijay.

They have been married for 27 years.

ALSO READ | Who Is Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, Who Filed For Divorce After 26 Years Of Marriage?