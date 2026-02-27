<i>Kerala Story 2</i> Cleared For Release As High Court Lifts Stay

The Division Bench of the Kerala High Court cleared The Kerala Story 2 for theatrical release on Friday amid controversy over its alleged stereotyping of Kerala and its people.

The decision comes a day after the division bench reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by The Kerala Story 2 producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, challenging the single judge's interim order that stayed the film's release earlier yesterday.

The single bench judge had ordered a 15-day interim stay on the release of the film, despite it having received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, had been embroiled in controversy since its teaser was released online. The makers had consistently maintained that the story was inspired by "true incidents".

The Kerala High Court heard a petition from Sreedev Namboodiri seeking to revoke The Kerala Story 2's U/A certificate, claiming it portrayed Kerala and its people in bad light and promoted harmful stereotypes.

The bench also criticised the CBFC for approving the film without adequately applying its mind. It stayed the release until all arguments were completed, noting the teaser and trailer's pose a risk to communal harmony.

