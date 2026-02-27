Bhagyashree Takes A Dig At New Films For Showing 'Intimacy That Makes You Squirm'

Bhagyashree, in a recent interview, drew a sharp contrast between cinema of the 1990s and contemporary films. She said that modern storytelling often includes 'unnecessary' displays of intimacy, arguing that many such scenes add little to the narrative and could easily be avoided.

What Bhagyashree Said

She told Variety India, "Cinema reflects society. In the 90s, it was the only entertainment, the only outing that gave a family the chance to spend time together. Today, families have become nuclear, people are more individualistic, and mediums of creative art have become multifold. The choices, therefore, are many too."

The actress added, "However, it has become impossible to please every type of audience. Films have split into cliques, genres, indie, art films, etc. I genuinely feel that while realism is the new market, it is not necessary to show intimacy that makes you squirm while sitting with your parents or children. Stories can be bold, diverse and interesting without being defiant towards society."

She also reflected on how the industry functioned in the 90s, noting that stories were largely driven by patriarchal characters. According to her, this left little room for women to continue acting after marriage, as roles and opportunities tended to diminish.

Bhagyashree added that the idea of married, working women still feels relatively new to some sections of society. However, she believes attitudes are gradually changing as more educated women pursue careers.

Bhagyashree's Upcoming Film

Bhagyashree will soon be seen in Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film Raja Shivaji. Riteish plays the lead role, and the cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 1.



