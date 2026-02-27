Vijay-Rashmika Greet Paparazzi With <i>Namaste</i> At Udaipur Airport In First Appearance After Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony, followed by a Kodava wedding, on February 26 at ITC Mementoes, Udaipur. The newlyweds were photographed for the first time today at the Udaipur airport, after their wedding.

Beaming with joy, the couple blew kisses and expressed gratitude with folded hands.

Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

About The Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage.

Initially tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple actively shared exclusive glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on and February 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementoes, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokaah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting ₹132 crore at the box office.

