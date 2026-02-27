When Vijay Deverakonda Opened Up About Desirable Qualities In A Partner: "I Am A Needy Guy"

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26 in a dreamlike Telugu wedding followed by a Kodava ceremony in Udaipur. Amid the excitement, several old interviews of the two actors have resurfaced. One of them is when Vijay Deverakonda revealed the qualities he desires in a partner.

He said, "I am a needy guy. I need to be taken care of."

He added, "The qualities I look for in my partner are a bunch of things. I am very specific when it comes to the person I have with me as a partner or somebody I am in a relationship with. I need someone that I can laugh with. I need someone who enjoys the things that I enjoy-like, I love food."

He elaborated, "Like, food is better when you share it with someone, or a moment is better when you share it with someone. Laughter is better when you share it with someone. So, everything is better when shared. You need to find the right person to share these things with."

Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

The couple got married in a traditional Telugu ceremony at 10:10 AM on February 26, surrounded by close family and friends. Later in the evening, they honoured Rashmika's heritage with a customary Kodava wedding. The intimate celebrations were hosted at the luxurious ITC Mementos in Udaipur.

Rashmika also shared a heartfelt message introducing Vijay as her husband. She wrote, "Hi, my loves! Introducing to you now my husband! Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly told me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could think I ever could!"

She continued, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching... the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me, I could write a book on this man!"

Vijay shared a deeply personal note while posting pictures from the ceremony. Reflecting on his bond with Rashmika, he wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me, as I needed her-just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife, 26.02.2026."

The two worked together in Geeta Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).