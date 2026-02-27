25 Dishes, Kodava Food: What Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Menu In Udaipur Had

Fans cannot get enough of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, especially after the couple shared stunning glimpses from their ceremony at the scenic ITC Mementos, located about 50 km from Udaipur. While their outfits and decor moments are now public, the duo has not yet officially revealed anything from their wedding feast. According to FilmyFigures, which cited on-ground reports, a lavish South Indian spread featuring around 25 dishes was served after the couple's morning Telugu ceremony. The curated menu highlighted the culinary traditions of both families.

Traditional South Indian Spread With 25 Dishes

The wedding meal paid tribute to the couple's cultural roots, bringing together flavours from Telangana-Andhra and Kodava cuisine.

Guests were welcomed to a traditional banana-leaf feast that included classics such as natukodi pulusu, Hyderabadi dum biryani, garelu, pappu, pachhi pulusu, gongura chutney and curd rice.

From Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava heritage, specialities such as kadambuttu (rice dumplings), noolputtu, bamboo shoot curry and the popular pandi curry were reportedly part of the spread.

The blending of flavours from both regions was reflective of the couple's shared heritage.

Yummy Dessert And Refreshing Beverages

The dessert table continued the indulgence with favourites like Mysore pak, rasmalai, gulab jamun and payasam. To keep guests refreshed throughout, coconut water and buttermilk were served during the celebrations.

Pre-Wedding Food And Festivities

The couple began their wedding celebration with an elegant Japanese dinner for guests. Other festivities on February 23 and 24 included pool volleyball with refreshing beverages, and a friendly cricket match - the "VIROSH Premiere League" - with buckets of popcorn.

The sangeet was organised at the hilltop resort on February 24, followed by an intimate haldi and mehendi ceremony on February 25. Rashmika also shared a glimpse of her haldi lunch table, decorated in soft hues of yellow, white and pink.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first met on the sets of their film Geetha Govindam. Speculation about their relationship began in early 2023 after reports of a vacation together in the Maldives. Although the two never addressed the rumours at the time, fans remained convinced there was more to their chemistry. It was only days before the big day that the couple finally shared a joint statement confirming their wedding.