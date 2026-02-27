Advertisement
Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Kolkata, Offices Evacuated

Kolkata Earthquake Today: The magnitude of the earthquake or the epicentre was immediately not clear.

Kolkata:

Strong tremors were felt in the West Bengal capital, Kolkata, after an earthquake reportedly struck Bangladesh this afternoon. The magnitude of the earthquake or the epicentre was immediately not clear.

Many people took to their official social media accounts and shared screenshots of an earthquake alert sent on their mobile phones.

Videos and pictures on social media showed residents in Kolkata rushing out of their homes and offices for safety.

