"Was Very Scary": Social Media Flooded With Kolkata Earthquake Posts

A burst of social media posts originating from the City of Joy flooded the internet as people frantically ran out of their homes, offices and other buildings following a magnitude 4.9 earthquake.

Residents of districts near Kolkata also reported feeling the tremors.

On X, a user named Sanjeev Pandey said the tremors forced people to rush out of their homes and offices.

"... The tremor is believed to be the strongest in recent days," he said.

Arindam, another user on X, asked whether the frequency of earthquakes in Kolkata has increased in recent years.

"The earthquake in Kolkata felt too strong. I guess the frequency of earthquakes in Kolkata has increased in the last couple of years," he posted.

Shashank Choudhary, a Kolkata resident, said on X the earthquake lasted "for long".

"It was very scary. Thank god we are safe," Choudhary said.

"We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs..," says a local, Swagata.

Residents in many neighbourhoods said ceiling fans swayed, furniture shook and windows rattled during the tremors, with the impact more noticeable in multi-storey buildings.

Kolkata also has many old buildings.