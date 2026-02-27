Advertisement
"Was Very Scary": Social Media Flooded With Kolkata Earthquake Posts

Kolkata earthquake: Residents in many neighbourhoods said ceiling fans swayed, furniture shook and windows rattled during the tremors, with the impact more noticeable in multi-storey buildings

Read Time: 2 mins
People run out of a building after an earthquake was felt in Kolkata
  • Residents of Kolkata and nearby districts felt a 4.9 magnitude earthquake
  • People rushed out of homes and offices as tremors were strong
  • Ceiling fans swayed, furniture shook, and windows rattled during the tremors
Kolkata:

A burst of social media posts originating from the City of Joy flooded the internet as people frantically ran out of their homes, offices and other buildings following a magnitude 4.9 earthquake.

Residents of districts near Kolkata also reported feeling the tremors.

On X, a user named Sanjeev Pandey said the tremors forced people to rush out of their homes and offices.

"... The tremor is believed to be the strongest in recent days," he said.

Arindam, another user on X, asked whether the frequency of earthquakes in Kolkata has increased in recent years.

"The earthquake in Kolkata felt too strong. I guess the frequency of earthquakes in Kolkata has increased in the last couple of years," he posted.

Shashank Choudhary, a Kolkata resident, said on X the earthquake lasted "for long".

"It was very scary. Thank god we are safe," Choudhary said.

Residents in many neighbourhoods said ceiling fans swayed, furniture shook and windows rattled during the tremors, with the impact more noticeable in multi-storey buildings.

Kolkata also has many old buildings.

