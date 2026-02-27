Video: Union Minister Was Speaking At Kolkata Event, Then Quake Struck

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was addressing a gathering in Kolkata when an earthquake struck the City of Joy this afternoon. A video shared by news agency IANS shows Majumdar at the podium when the tremors hit. At one point, he asks, "Should I stop?" The video also shows lights at the event shaking.

Kolkata, West Bengal: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was felt in Kolkata.



The quake, which clocked 5.5 on the Richter scale, prompted people to rush out of homes and offices. According to the weather office, the earthquake was felt at 1.22 pm and originated in Bangladesh's Nayabazar.

Following tremors in the state secretariat, Nabanna, employees rushed out to the streets. Similar scenes were witnessed at the city's IT hub in Salt Lake and at multi-storey residential buildings in other areas.