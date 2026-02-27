Video: Union Minister Was Speaking At Kolkata Event, Then Quake Struck

- Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was addressing a gathering in Kolkata during an earthquake
- The earthquake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale and struck at 1.22 pm
- The tremors originated near Nayabazar in Bangladesh according to the weather office
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was addressing a gathering in Kolkata when an earthquake struck the City of Joy this afternoon. A video shared by news agency IANS shows Majumdar at the podium when the tremors hit. At one point, he asks, "Should I stop?" The video also shows lights at the event shaking.
Kolkata, West Bengal: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was felt in Kolkata.— IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2026
Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar was addressing a gathering when an earthquake struck Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/I1OU6k5SCl
The quake, which clocked 5.5 on the Richter scale, prompted people to rush out of homes and offices. According to the weather office, the earthquake was felt at 1.22 pm and originated in Bangladesh's Nayabazar.
Following tremors in the state secretariat, Nabanna, employees rushed out to the streets. Similar scenes were witnessed at the city's IT hub in Salt Lake and at multi-storey residential buildings in other areas.
