Video: Air Force Showcases "Longest Ever Kill In Military History" By S-400

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a video showing the S‑400 Sudarshan long‑range air defence missile system in action.

In the clip, radar detects a distant airborne target. The missile then launches and destroys the target at long range. “Longest ever kill recorded in military history,” the overlay text read. “Enemy may be out of sight but never out of reach.”

The IAF described this as the longest‑range intercept ever recorded.

The video also references Operation Sindoor, which took place in May 2025. IAF officials say the S‑400 system played a key role during that operation and was used to strike a target about 300 km inside Pakistani territory.

The footage was released ahead of Exercise Vayu Shakti-2026, a major air force demonstration at Pokhran in Rajasthan, where the IAF is set to display its operational capabilities.

#WATCH | For the first time, the Indian Air Force shares a video showcasing the Sudarshan S-400 long-range air defence missile system in operation, along with a caption of scoring the longest ever kill recorded in military history.



The Indian Air Force had secured the kill… pic.twitter.com/lDxQx2vynu — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

About S-400 Triumf, India's ‘Sudarshan Chakra'

The S-400 Triumf is a long-range surface-to-air missile defence system developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey. In Indian service, it is commonly referred to as the “Sudarshan Chakra”. It is operated by the IAF.

India signed a contract with Russia in 2018 to buy five S-400 regiments for about $5.4 billion. Deliveries began in 2021.

The system is designed to detect, track and destroy aerial threats. These include fighter aircraft, surveillance aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missiles.

The S-400 uses multiple missile types. The 40N6 missile reportedly has a range of up to 400 km. Other missiles, including the 48N6 and 9M96 series, cover medium and shorter ranges. This allows layered defence at different distances.

Its surveillance radar can detect targets at long range, reported up to about 600 km depending on conditions. The system can track many targets at once and engage multiple threats simultaneously.

Each regiment includes launcher vehicles, radar units, a command post and support vehicles. The components are mounted on mobile platforms. This allows the system to be moved and redeployed.

In India's air defence network, the S-400 operates with other systems such as Akash and medium-range surface-to-air missiles. It forms part of a layered air defence grid.

The IAF has displayed the S-400 during exercises, including events at Pokhran.

The S-400 is considered one of the longest-range ground-based air defence systems currently in service.

Vayu Shakti-2026 will also feature a range of fighter aircraft and helicopters, including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29 and Hawk jets, as well as transport aircraft and rotary-wing platforms.