"Will Respond Harsher Than Last Time": Army Official On Operation Sindoor 2.0

If India is forced to carry out another Operation Sindoor, the response will be "harsher", a top Army official said Thursday.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

"The response will be stronger than what we have done in Operation Sindoor. How much we respond, till what level we go, it all depends on the situation prevailing that particular day and that particular time. But we are very sure that we have to respond harsher than we did last time,"General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar said Thursday.

"In Operation Sindoor, we attacked all their (Pakistan) terrorist bases...After that, they retaliated, and in response, we destroyed their military bases and air bases. They then demanded a ceasefire, and not just directly from us, but also from other countries, asking for a ceasefire with India. They cannot fight us," the officer stressed.

#WATCH | Pathankot, Punjab | On Operation Sindoor, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar says, "In Operation Sindoor, we attacked all their (Pakistan) terrorist bases...After that, they retaliated, and in response, we… pic.twitter.com/XaNTq7Bfq3 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

"Pakistan hasn't learned from Kargil or 1971. Will they learn from Operation Sindoor? That is the question," the officer said.

The officer accused Pakistan of waging proxy wars.

"They can't fight directly. So they'll use proxies to wage war. Pakistan is a fragile and weak nation, running to its masters for ceasefire during Operation Sindoor and threatening nuclear war for ceasefire," the officer added.

