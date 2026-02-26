"I Know He's Not Mine": Hyderabad YouTuber Wrote Before Killing Herself

Possibly hours before she was found dead at her rented home in Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday, 21-year-old part-time YouTuber and science student Bonu Komali wrote in her diary that she still waits for the man she was in a relationship with for three years.

Komali's note read, "I'm scared to move on because what if he comes back? I know I should let go, I know he is not mine, I know he's not even trying to stay. But a part of me still waits, still hopes, still imagines him choosing me one day." She wrote that moving on feels impossible because when she she finally walks away, what if he "turns around and looks for me".

Komali, a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging at an apartment where she had been living alone for nearly 11 months while pursuing a BSc at a private college in Hyderabad.

According to police, Komali had been in a three-year relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer and fellow YouTuber, but the couple reportedly parted ways. She had allegedly attempted suicide six months ago.

She was found dead she sent a message to her mother B Satya Varalakshmi, who works in Kuwait, in the early hours of Monday saying, "I love you mummy so much" and asking her to take care of her younger brother. When phone calls to Komali received no response, her mother alerted a friend who visited the flat in the afternoon. A ladder and a saree were found near the scene when her apartment was broken into by the police.

Her body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy as police register a case of suspicious death and collect digital and physical evidence to understand the full circumstances. Police are investigating the case, including reviewing phone records and messages and statements from friends and neighbours to establish all angles leading to her suicide.

Komali made a name for herself on social media by making YouTube videos on lifestyle, daily vlogs, and personal experiences. Her recent video on her Tirumala padyatra had gone viral. She walked up to the hill shrine to fulfil her personal wish. It became her last post.