32-Year-Old Relocates To Hyderabad After Being Laid Off In US: "I Feel Like Going Back"

A Hyderabad-based IT professional shared his bittersweet experience of returning to India after being laid off from his H-1B visa job in the US. Five months later, he's still adjusting to life back home. In a Reddit post, the 32-year-old techie reflected on his time abroad, where he valued the quality of life but struggled with feeling disconnected. Living with his parents in Hyderabad is a comfort, but it's also brought a sense of disorientation, the techie shared.

"I made a lot of good memories in the US. I lived alone for a large part of my life there. Honestly, as everyone who has lived there knows, it's not all roses and sunshine. I felt miserable in the US at times because of lack of meaningful connections. I contemplated moving back to India quite a few times because of it. However, I did enjoy the quality of life I had there," he said in the post.

He further said that he feels like he's gone back in time and misses the life he built in the US. The situation's been complicated by friends relocating to the US and his ex-girlfriend moving there too, making him want to go back.

"While I'm happy that I'm currently living with my parents, I started to feel like I've gone back 9 years and am living the same life again. Now, I feel like going back to the US. The funny part is that a few of my friends are now moving to the US because their companies have decided to send them. Even my girlfriend, whom I broke up with a month ago, is moving there. All of this amplifies my feeling of wanting to go back as well," he added.

With his I-140 petition not approved, he is now pinning his hopes on his current Indian employer to help him find a way back to the US.

See the post here:



The Reddit post sparked a mix of reactions. Some users shared similar experiences, relating to the struggle of adjusting back to life in India. Others offered words of encouragement, urging him not to lose hope. A few advised him to cherish the memories and move on and focus on building a life back in Hyderabad.

One user wrote, "I moved back last year after 11 years in the US. It takes about a year to settle in. Added that you're going through emotionally rough time - GF moving there, it delays the settling period. Grass always looks greener on the other side but It gets better here. You've made a decision so don't look back."

Another commented, "You're 32. You came back because of 'visa issue'. That's not a decision. Youre one of the few who ever get to live abroad. Cherish the memories and seriously move on."

A third said, "Its all about ur mind playing different games with different emotions… don't make decision to go back because others are going there… also it will take at least 2 yrs for u to settle in India. It's not easy after u enjoyed all freedom and quality of life there… it is easy to adjust in upgraded life than to adjust in life where i have daily struggles. But at the end u have to make up ur mind for where to stay and if u made a choice of us then there're other options u have to explore."

"I have lived about 8 years in Paris, and I'm contemplating moving back. Lack of meaningful connections is the paramount reason but also that my career/savings have kind of stalled. Thanks for sharing your experience, it is helpful to read from people who have bitten the bullet," added a fourth.