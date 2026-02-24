25-Year-Old Dies While Trying To Save Brother During A Fight In Hyderabad

A 25-year-old man died on Sunday, five days after he was brutally attacked with iron rods and sticks while trying to save his brother in Hyderabad.

The dispute began last week, on February 17, when a man called another to his house to "discuss an issue about using an email account." During the meeting, the called parties were reportedly beaten and managed to escape.

After learning about the attack, 25-year-old Syed Muzammil Hashmi, along with his friends, went to the same house where his brother was beaten by a group allegedly including local leaders. Muzammil was allegedly attacked by iron rods and sticks, which caused him serious injuries.

Muzammil and his friends' vehicles were also attacked, police said.

The 25-year-old and two others were rushed to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition until Sunday, when he died during treatment.

Police upgraded the case from "attempt to murder" to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Mailardevpally Inspector B Satyanarayana said investigators are working to identify and arrest those responsible. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.