Kerala Businessman Shot At, Robbed Of Rs 6 Lakh Outside SBI ATM In Hyderabad

A work visit to Hyderabad turned into a nightmare for this Kerala businessman after he was shot at and robbed of Rs 6 lakh. The 26-year-old businessman was depositing money into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM when two unidentified men opened fire.

Rinshad P V, a clothes trader from Kozhikode, had come to Hyderabad on January 7 to purchase stock for his business but the deal did not materialise. His cousin, Mishban, advised him to deposit the cash into his bank account.

On the morning of January 31, at around 7, Rinshad reached the SBI main branch ATM on Bank Street Road in Koti, riding on a two-wheeler belonging to his friend, Ameer. As he stood near the ATM with the cash bag, two unidentified men approached him from behind.

"One of the men pressed a firearm against him and fired two rounds. In the attack, one bullet hit Rinshad in the right leg, and he fell to the ground," said the police.

The robbers snatched the Rs 6 lakh cash bag and also took the vehicle keys before fleeing the spot on the victim's bike.

Police say the suspects drove towards Chaderghat, then to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the bike and after changing their clothes, they escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads of the city.

Rinshad was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

A case has been registered at Sultan Bazar Police Station under sections related to robbery and attempt to murder.

Special crime teams are analysing CCTV footage, collecting evidence, and working with neighbouring police units to trace the suspects.

So far, the identities of the two men are not known.

Police officials are also investigating if someone close to the victim gave information about the cash, but no conclusion has been reached yet.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, has urged public to share any information that could help the investigation by calling 100.