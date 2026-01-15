Hyderabad Cops Bust Inter-State Temple Theft Gang, Find Items Worth Rs 26 Lakh

In a major breakthrough, the police in Hyderabad have busted an interstate temple theft gang and recovered gold, silver and copper ornaments worth about Rs 26 lakh that were stolen.

A theft had occurred at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Hyderabad on the intervening night of January 6 and January 7, following which the police launched a probe. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the thieves broke into the sanctum sanctorum and fled with valuable items.

A special team was then formed that scanned footage from over 200 CCTV cameras along possible entry and escape routes.

Using technical surveillance, suspect-database checks and modus operandi matching, investigators zeroed in on the gang and began coordinated raids.

After a week-long hunt, the officials identified five accused and arrested them: Maharaju Mallikarjun, Dunnapothula Pawan Kalyan, Dandi Anil Teja, Kambapu Vijay and Thangila Manikanta Durga Prasad (also known as Akhil).

Investigators also recovered temple ornaments and idols worth Rs 26 lakh, along with a two-wheeler and five smartphones used by the accused.

However, the prime accused, Neelapu Neelaiah, who has over a dozen police cases registered against him, and another suspect, Bashya Venkat Mohith Kumar, are still on the run.

Police said Neelaiah, Mallikarjun, Mohith Kumar and Kalyan hatched the conspiracy to target temples, while Anil Teja, Vijay and Akhil helped dispose of the stolen property.