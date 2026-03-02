Watch: Microsoft Employee Shares "Dream Come True" Moment As Parents Visit Her Office In Hyderabad

A heartwarming video of a techie at Microsoft's Hyderabad office has gone viral after she shared a "dream come true" moment of giving her parents a tour of her workplace. The employee, Taneya Soni, posted the footage on Instagram through her account, capturing her parents as they explored the modern workspaces of the Microsoft India Development Center. In the video, Taneya Soni is seen proudly introducing her parents to various sections of the campus, including the workspace and cafeteria.

"Dream come true moment," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The story has struck a chord online, with many users noting how important parental pride is for Indian professionals, often viewing it as the ultimate measure of success.

One user wrote, "Proud and sense of accomplishment moment. Satisfaction at its peak. Keep going."

"To be honestly parents are more happy such kind of movements they will never forget," another commented.

"Proud moment for any parents. God bless you," a third user added.

Earlier, a similar video went viral on Instagram, showcasing a techie's special gesture towards his father. Vineeth Sharma Buddarapu, a software engineer at Google's Bengaluru office, surprised his dad with a visit to his workplace, giving him a tour of the entire campus. The video, shared on Instagram, shows Buddarapu's father experiencing the world where his son works, from the cafeteria to the garden and even the arcade.

As they strolled through the lush office greenery, Buddarapu captured the precious moments on his phone, making for a truly special keepsake. The video struck a chord with viewers, who loved the sweet gesture.

"On last Friday, I did something every Googler wants to do. I took my Nanna to visit @google Ananta with me. It is his first corporate office visit and he was surprised with everything in the office. It's a very emotional moment for me and him as we come from a very small background from a village," Buddarapu captioned the video.

"He was so happy and proud to see me working here. He was shocked to see that a corporate office is providing many facilities for their employees. He understood the effort I put into getting a job here, and it finally paid off. I saw him have fun here."