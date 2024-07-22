Microsoft Techie Moonlights As Auto Driver To Fight Loneliness, Sparks Discussion

The man was spotted wearing a Microsoft hoodie inside the auto-rickshaw.

Loneliness can strike in unexpected places. A Bengaluru resident's social media post has brought to light the story of a Microsoft engineer who moonlights as an auto-rickshaw driver to combat his feelings of isolation.

The post, which shows the engineer in his company hoodie behind the wheel, has resonated with many, sparking conversations about the importance of social connection, even in high-pressure environments.

In a post on X, Venkatesh Gupta, a techie, wrote, "Met a 35-year-old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Koramangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends."

See the post now:

Met a 35 year old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Kormangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends pic.twitter.com/yesKDM9v2j — Venkatesh Gupta (@venkyHQ) July 21, 2024

The man was spotted wearing a Microsoft hoodie inside the auto-rickshaw. While some users empathized with his loneliness, others were taken aback.

A user wrote, "As the tech industry grows, so does the phenomenon of loneliness among professionals. A hidden truth: sometimes, the most advanced technology can't replace human interaction."

Another user commented, "Tats gr8, he knows how imp is mental health. Change of subject is rest. An engineer at my office works as bartender to get relaxed."

"If it's true, it's really cool! It's absolutely fine to be riding autos/ driving taxis. I've met really good folks abroad who run good businesses yet drive uber whenever free. The reason being, they simply like driving, meeting new people & they do not do it for the money," the third user wrote on X.

"Not the 1st time I hear people doing this part-time job, and why not if it relieves them in anyway. But considering the traffic madness, it may not give relaxation to mind. Forgetting the money part," the fourth user commented on the post.

"This makes me question the deep dark side of technology that has connected everything and yet made the world so lonely," the fifth user remarked.