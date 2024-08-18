Google Techie In Bengaluru Opens Up About Hair Loss Struggles Due To Hard Water, Internet Reacts

A section of the internet chose to highlight the humour in the situation.

A Bengaluru woman's complaint about severe hair loss caused by the city's hard water has sparked a lively discussion on X. Initially, it began as a conversation among people facing similar issues in Bengaluru and other cities, but it soon took a humorous turn.

Amisha Aggarwal, a software engineer at Google, shared her experience on X on Saturday, saying, "I need to switch to RO water to wash my hair in Bangalore, else there will be none left. PS: If anyone is using any water-softening solution/filter and has seen results, please share the link."

In response, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair mentioned that he's maintained a full head of hair despite using Cauvery water. Aggarwal humorously speculated that her hair might not have acclimated to Bengaluru's weather yet, adding that water quality could vary depending on its source.

Others also chimed in, admitting they've encountered similar issues.

I need to switch to RO water to wash my hair in Bangalore, else there will be none left.

PS: If anyone is using any water softening solution/ filter and has seen results, please share the link. — Amisha Aggarwal 📌 (@awwmishaaa) August 17, 2024

"I also live in Bangalore, where the TDS (total dissolved solids) of the water is 160-170, and the TDS of the filtered water is 50-60. This has affected my hair, leading to premature graying. I believe that the water in my hometown's well is the best, as it contains natural minerals like calcium, which is incomparable to any filtered water," wrote Sinfan (@Sinfan_). " "My hair were lost to 50 percent in Bangalore," a user wrote.

"I use bottled water in Hyderabad. I swear cities like Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad have huge water problems. Mumbai and even Guwahati never had this," wrote Akshansh Mahendra (@akshansh_777). "I have a friend who is working on an integrated water softening solution fitted in shower head that's really incredibly innovative. He has several patents on it. He made it because his wife was also struggling with hair loss. DM me and I'll be happy to connect you," another user wrote.

The third user wrote, "My wife has installed a separate water purifier inside the bathroom just for bathing. She says it's the best 8k she invested for her hair. Livpure glo pro."

A section of the internet chose to highlight the humour in the situation.

"To be bald is part of the CTC, just check once," a user quipped.

"This glorious receding hairline was a gift from Bangalore during my college days... I don't regret my decision to study there though...was nice back then," another user commented.



