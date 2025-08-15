Independence Day 2025: August 15, 1947, is etched in history as the day India gained freedom from British colonial rule after a long struggle. On Independence Day, the nation remembers and honours the freedom fighters and their sacrifices. The day is marked by the Prime Minister leading the celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisting the tricolour, followed by a rousing rendition of the national anthem and an address to the nation. This year, India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day with the theme of 'Naya Bharat'.

Here are Live Updates on Independence Day 2025 Celebrations: