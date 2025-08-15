Independence Day 2025: August 15, 1947, is etched in history as the day India gained freedom from British colonial rule after a long struggle. On Independence Day, the nation remembers and honours the freedom fighters and their sacrifices. The day is marked by the Prime Minister leading the celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisting the tricolour, followed by a rousing rendition of the national anthem and an address to the nation. This year, India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day with the theme of 'Naya Bharat'.
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Wishes For 'Viksit Bharat'
Ahead of leading 79th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wished the nation. In his wish, PM Modi talked about building a Viksit Bharat (developed nation).
Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025
Independence Day 2025: Red Fort Decked Up For 79th Independence Day Celebrations
India Celebrates 79th Independence Day; PM Narendra Modi To Lead Celebrations From Red Fort
Independence Day 2025 Celebrations: Military Band Performances
To promote patriotic fervor among citizens and to celebrate victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time in the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.
7 Top Military Officers To Be Awarded For Op Sindoor On August 15: Sources To NDTV
Seven top military officers will be honoured with gallantry medals for their valour during Operation Sindoor on Independence Day, sources on Thursday said, adding that four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers will be awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal - the country's highest wartime distinguished service decoration.
Independence Day 2025: Operation Sindoor To Be Celebrated
The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the Independence Day celebrations this year. View cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo. Floral decoration will also be based on the operation. Invitation cards are also carrying the Operation Sindoor logo, along with the water mark of Chenab bridge, depicting the rise of ‘Naya Bharat’.
Independence Day 2025: Theme
The theme of 79th Independence Day is Naya Bharat. The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold Naya Bharat and provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress.
79th Independence Day Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.
Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar to the Prime Minister. The GoC, Delhi Area will then conduct Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.