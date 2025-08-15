"Infiltrators New Target": Trinamool Hits Back At PM's Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caution against "infiltrators" posing a threat to national security has drawn a backlash from the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. A "new enemy" has been flagged after the PM targeted "andolanjeevis" or those who thrive on protests, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has said in sharp criticism of his speech on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose also demanded that the Prime Minister address his own record of 11 years, as she accused the government of "under-achieving".

"As usual @narendramodi uses his Independence Day speech to target a new "enemy." After Andolanjeevis etc now "infiltrators" is the new target. Again new "missions" announced while targeting past governments. When will Modi give a 15 August address truthfully addressing his own record of 11 years marked by over - promising and under -achieving," said the Trinamool MP.

The Prime Minister had earlier in the day flagged the threats posed by illegal immigrants and alerted the citizens to a conspiracy to change the country's demography. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he also announced a demographic mission that he said would protect the citizens from demographic change.

"I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, and seeds of a new crisis are being sown. These infiltrators are snatching the livelihood of the youth of my country. They are targeting our sisters and daughters. They are misleading the adivasis and grabbing their lands. This will not be tolerated," said PM Modi.

Illegal immigration has become a rising concern in the country. Authorities are cracking down and verifying the identities of suspicious workers across cities to identify foreign nationals, especially those from Bangladesh, living under the guise of Indian citizens.

The Prime Minister's caution not only highlighted this rising concern but also delivered a message to Ms Banerjee, whose party has been accusing the centre of targeting Bengali-speaking Indians under the pretext of the anti-Bangladeshi crackdown.