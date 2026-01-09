Iran Protests Live Updates: Iran's government cut off the country from the internet and international phone lines Thursday night as a demonstration organised by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi drew large crowds to the streets.

Protesters shouted from their windows and stormed city streets in the first major test of the crown prince's influence nearly five decades after his father fled Iran ahead of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

So far, clashes have left at least 42 people dead and more than 2,270 detained, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Meanwhile, Iranian state television did not report the internet blackout affecting over 85 million citizens, instead focusing on food subsidy programmes in its 7:00 am Friday broadcast.

