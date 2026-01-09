Iran Protests Live Updates: Iran's government cut off the country from the internet and international phone lines Thursday night as a demonstration organised by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi drew large crowds to the streets.
Protesters shouted from their windows and stormed city streets in the first major test of the crown prince's influence nearly five decades after his father fled Iran ahead of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
So far, clashes have left at least 42 people dead and more than 2,270 detained, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Meanwhile, Iranian state television did not report the internet blackout affecting over 85 million citizens, instead focusing on food subsidy programmes in its 7:00 am Friday broadcast.
Here Are The Iran Protests Live Updates:
Iran Woman's "Bloody" Protest: "I Have Been Dead For 47 Years"
As Iran intensified efforts to crack down on anti-government protests, a video of an elderly woman protestor defying the Islamic regime went viral, becoming a symbol of nationwide agitation driven by economic hardship and growing public anger. In the viral clip, the woman, who appears to be bleeding from her mouth, can be seen marching through the streets of Tehran and chanting anti-government slogans.
"I'm not afraid. I've been dead for 47 years," she shouts. It is not clear if the red liquid oozing from the woman's mouth was blood or if she was using some kind of paint as a symbol of dissent.
Why Iranians Are Protesting?
The current protests, the biggest wave of dissent in three years, began last month in Tehran's Grand Bazaar by shopkeepers condemning the currency's free fall. Unrest has since spread nationwide amid deepening distress over economic hardships, including rocketing inflation driven by mismanagement and Western sanctions, and curbs on political and social freedoms.
"Enthusiasm To Overturn Regime Incredible": Trump On Iran Protests
President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Iran's government against harming protesters, stating that the US would intervene if innocent people were killed amid the ongoing demonstrations in the Middle Eastern country.
During an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said, "If they do anything bad to these people, we're going to hit them very hard," reiterating a similar warning he had issued on social media last week.
Commenting on the scale of the unrest, he added that "the enthusiasm to overturn the regime has been incredible."