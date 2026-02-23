"Iran Regime Has Never Been This Weak": Exiled Princess Noor Pahlavi

Iran is closer than ever to regime change, claiming the current leadership is at its weakest point in decades, exiled Iranian princess Noor Pahlavi has said.

In the interview with The New York Post, she said recent US military activity in the Middle East gives her hope that the situation in Iran could change. She believes that Iran is closer than ever to removing its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

"It's never been this close, and the regime has never been this weak," she said, reported the NY Post.

Her family left Iran about 47 years ago, after her grandfather, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, an ally of the United States, was ousted from power during the Islamic Revolution. During the interview, she urged people to imagine themselves in the place of ordinary citizens facing a government crackdown.

"Imagine if this were happening to you and your country," she said, referring to the authorities' actions against anti-regime protesters. "It's happening at the hands of the government, the government that's meant to protect them."

Pahlavi believes that the Iranian government is using strong force against its own people, especially protesters. "It's literally a government waging war on its own citizens. It's just incredibly painful to watch, to hear about."

She said that even though it is painful to watch, people should not ignore the situation. "But it's our responsibility not to look away," she stated.

She said her call for regime change comes at a time when protests against Iran's leadership are continuing both inside the country and around the world. Demonstrations have been reported on the streets of Iran, while large rallies have also taken place abroad, including a major gathering in Los Angeles.

Her remarks coincided with US President Donald Trump once again warning Iran about an imminent attack.

The US has deployed two aircraft carriers to the Middle East and is reportedly weighing possible military action, giving Tehran a few days' ultimatum, according to Fox News. He later extended the deadline to as many as 15 days.

Trump said if Iran does not agree to a nuclear deal soon, the United States may take military action. "We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them," he said.