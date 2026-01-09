Iran Woman's "Bloody" Protest: "I Have Been Dead For 47 Years"

As Iran intensified efforts to crack down on anti-government protests, a video of an elderly woman protestor defying the Islamic regime went viral, becoming a symbol of nationwide agitation driven by economic hardship and growing public anger. In the viral clip, the woman, who seems to be bleeding from her mouth, can be seen marching through the streets of Tehran and chanting anti-government slogans.

"I'm not afraid. I've been dead for 47 years," she shouts.

Iran's Islamic regime began 47 years ago with the 1979 Islamic Revolution, overthrowing the pro-Western Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and establishing a Shiite Islamic theocracy led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Sharing the clip on X, Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad wrote, "I'm not afraid. I've been dead for 47 years, This is the voice of a woman in Iran who is fed up with the Islamic republic."

"47 years ago, the Islamic Republic took our rights and turned a nation into hostages. Today people have nothing left to lose, they rise. Iran is rising," she added.

I'm not afraid. I've been dead for 47 years this is the voice of a woman in Iran who is fed up with the Islamic republic.

47 years ago, the Islamic Republic took our rights and turned a nation into hostages.

Today people have nothing left to lose, they rise.

Iran is rising. pic.twitter.com/GAawmynE0C — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 8, 2026

Iran's government cut off the country from the internet and international telephone calls Thursday night as a nighttime demonstration called by the country's exiled crown prince drew a mass of protesters to shout from their windows and storm the streets.