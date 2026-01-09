All About Reza Pahlavi, Son Of Iran's Last Shah Calling Anti-Khamenei Protests

The Iranians are out on the streets again in what's said to be the largest anti-government demonstration in recent years in the face of an ever-deepening economic crisis. And back in the picture is exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. The son of Iran's last shah, who fled the country ahead of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has called on Iranians not to rest until the ruling theocracy under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is gone. Heeding his call, some protesters in Tehran were heard chanting slogans calling for the return of Pahlavi.

“Great nation of Iran, the eyes of the world are upon you. Take to the streets and, as a united front, shout your demands,” Pahlavi said.

Great nation of Iran, the eyes of the world are upon you. Take to the streets and, as a united front, shout your demands. I warn the Islamic Republic, its leader, and the IRGC that the world and @POTUS are closely watching you. Suppression of the people will not go unanswered. https://t.co/keyFFounaX — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 8, 2026

Residents in Tehran shouted from their homes and gathered in the streets late at night, with similar scenes reported in other cities. Internet and telephone services were shut down shortly by the government under President Masoud Pezeshkian. Internet firm Cloudflare and digital rights group NetBlocks said the disruptions were the result of state interference.

Who Is Reza Pahlavi?

Reza Pahlavi was born on October 31, 1960, in Tehran, Iran. He is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, and Farah Pahlavi (Farah Diba). He was officially named crown prince in 1967 during his father's coronation. He was educated at a private school inside the royal palace, reserved for the imperial family.

Pahlavi is a trained pilot and flew his first solo flight at the age of 11. In 1978, he moved to the United States for pilot training with the Imperial Iranian Air Force.

The Iranian monarchy was abolished in 1979 following the Islamic Revolution, forcing the royal family into exile. After his father's death in exile in 1980, Reza Pahlavi declared himself the rightful heir, styling himself as Reza Shah II.

He studied at Williams College and the American University in Cairo before completing a degree in political science from the University of Southern California in 1985. He has lived mostly in the United States since the revolution.

Reza Pahlavi is a leading opposition figure to the Islamic Republic, though he holds no official position in Iran. In 2013, he co-founded the Iranian National Council to help unify opposition groups.

In November 2014, he founded a television and radio network called Ofogh Iran. Pahlavi no longer owns the network.

He is married to Yasmine Etemad-Amini, and they have three daughters. He has written three books on Iran's past, present, and democratic future.