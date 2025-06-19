Meet The Lesser-Known Son Of Iran's Last Shah Calling For A Regime Change

The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has brought attention back to a man whose father once reigned supreme in Tehran. Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah, was until recently a figure with little to no say in Iranian affairs. He now makes regular appearances on TV and is calling for a regime change in Iran.

The time has come for the Iranian people to reclaim their country, he believes.

He said, "The Islamic Republic has come to its end and is collapsing," adding, "The future is bright, and together we will turn the page of history."

Mr Pahlavi's statement came amid reports of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, receiving direct threats from the US and Israel.

Who Is Reza Pahlavi?

Reza Pahlavi was born on October 31, 1960, in Tehran, as the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, and Farah Pahlavi, the Shahbanu. He studied at a private school located in the royal palace, restricted to only the imperial family and court associates. He was trained as a pilot and flew his first solo flight when he was 11.

At the age of 17, he left Iran for military school in the US to continue his pilot training. In 1979, he began studying at Williams College but dropped out a year later. Then he briefly attended the American University in Cairo and later studied privately with Iranian scholars. In 1985, he completed his graduation in political science from the University of Southern California.

After his father was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the monarchy was abolished, and the royal family was forced into exile due to their pro-West approach. Reza Pahlavi has since mostly lived in the US and has often called for a regime change in Iran.

With no official position in Iran, Mr Pahlavi has established a symbolic presence among segments of the Iranian diaspora and those hoping for political reform. He has frequently urged for free and fair elections and that Iran should become a democratic and secular nation.

Mr Pahlavi is married to Yasmine Etemad-Amini, and they have three daughters: Noor Pahlavi, Iman Pahlavi, and Farah Pahlavi.

Mr Pahlavi has authored three books on Iran: Gozashteh va Ayandeh, 2000; Winds of Change: The Future of Democracy in Iran, 2002; and IRAN: L'Heure du Choix [IRAN: The Deciding Hour], 2009.

At the Geneva Human Rights Meeting on February 20, he highlighted key strategies to rebuild Iran - mobilising a grassroots network within the country, uniting the Indian diaspora, and putting maximum pressure on G20 governments to support the Iranian people.