Supreme Court Stray Dogs Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an earlier order to permanently relocate stray dogs from the streets to dog shelters in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) amid widespread protests.
A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria stayed the directive of a two-judge bench that had ordered authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters.
The three-judge bench also banned feeding of stray dogs in public places and warned of appropriate action in case of violations.
The two-judge bench's order had drawn criticisms from animal welfare groups, who argued that shelters are inadequate and ill-equipped and insisted that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, which mandates sterilisation and vaccination before releasing dogs back to their original locations, is the only lawful and humane solution.
Here Are Live Updates On Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs:
SC verdict on stray dogs LIVE Updates: Supreme Court's Order On Feeding Stray Dogs In Public Areas
The Supreme Court said that feeding areas shall be created by civic bodies keeping in view population and the concentration of stray dogs in a particular municipal ward. "Notice boards shall be placed near designated feeding areas mentioning that stray dogs shall only be fed in such areas," it said.
Stray Dogs Case Live Updates: Create Dedicated Space For Public Feeding, Says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court directed municipal authorities to create dedicated spaces to feed stray dogs. "We have impleaded all states, Union Territories and expanded the scope of matter pan India," it said.
Stray Dogs Verdict on SC Live: Order To Release Stray Dogs Not Applicable To Those Infected With Rabies, Says Top Court
The top court also said the direction to release stray dogs shall not apply to canines infected with rabies.
Live Updates: Approach Delhi Civic Body To Adopt Stray Dogs, Says Supreme Court
The three-judge bench, however, said those who obstruct the work of catching stray dogs will be fined Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh. It said animal lovers can reach out to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to adopt stray dogs.
Live Updates: No Feeding Of Stray Dogs In Public Places, Says Top Court
The top court ordered restriction of feeding of stray dogs in public places and warned of appropriate action in case of violation.
Live Updates: All Stray Dogs To Be Vaccinated, Released In Delhi-NCR, Says Supreme Court
The three-judge bench directed deworming medication and vaccination for all stray dogs before releasing them in their respective territories.
Supreme Court Stays Order To Round Up Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Region
The Supreme Court has stayed the two-judge bench's order to round up stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region.
Supreme Court Bench Assembles To Pronounce Order On Stray Dogs
The Supreme Court bench has assembled to pronounce the order on stray dogs.
Supreme Court Asked Authorities To Pick Up Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR
On August 11, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court passed a slew of directions, including ordering the authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters.
Live Updates: Supreme Court's Order On Delhi's Stray Dogs Shortly
The Supreme Court will shortly pronounce its verdict on a plea to stay its August 11 directive to permanently relocate stray dogs from the streets to dog shelters in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria had on August 14 reserved its order in the matter.