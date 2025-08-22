Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
3 minutes ago

Supreme Court Stray Dogs Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an earlier order to permanently relocate stray dogs from the streets to dog shelters in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) amid widespread protests. 

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria stayed the directive of a two-judge bench that had ordered authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters.

The three-judge bench also banned feeding of stray dogs in public places and warned of appropriate action in case of violations.

The two-judge bench's order had drawn criticisms from animal welfare groups, who argued that shelters are inadequate and ill-equipped and insisted that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, which mandates sterilisation and vaccination before releasing dogs back to their original locations, is the only lawful and humane solution.

Here Are Live Updates On Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs:

Aug 22, 2025 11:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

SC verdict on stray dogs LIVE Updates: Supreme Court's Order On Feeding Stray Dogs In Public Areas

The Supreme Court said that feeding areas shall be created by civic bodies keeping in view population and the concentration of stray dogs in a particular municipal ward. "Notice boards shall be placed near designated feeding areas mentioning that stray dogs shall only be fed in such areas," it said.

Aug 22, 2025 10:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stray Dogs Case Live Updates: Create Dedicated Space For Public Feeding, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court directed municipal authorities to create dedicated spaces to feed stray dogs. "We have impleaded all states, Union Territories and expanded the scope of matter pan India," it said.

Aug 22, 2025 10:56 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stray Dogs Verdict on SC Live: Order To Release Stray Dogs Not Applicable To Those Infected With Rabies, Says Top Court

The top court also said the direction to release stray dogs shall not apply to canines infected with rabies. 

Aug 22, 2025 10:53 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Live Updates: Approach Delhi Civic Body To Adopt Stray Dogs, Says Supreme Court

The three-judge bench, however, said those who obstruct the work of catching stray dogs will be fined Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh. It said animal lovers can reach out to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to adopt stray dogs.

Aug 22, 2025 10:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Live Updates: No Feeding Of Stray Dogs In Public Places, Says Top Court

The top court ordered restriction of feeding of stray dogs in public places and warned of appropriate action in case of violation.

Aug 22, 2025 10:44 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Live Updates: All Stray Dogs To Be Vaccinated, Released In Delhi-NCR, Says Supreme Court

The three-judge bench directed deworming medication and vaccination for all stray dogs before releasing them in their respective territories. 

Aug 22, 2025 10:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Supreme Court Stays Order To Round Up Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Region

The Supreme Court has stayed the two-judge bench's order to round up stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region.

Aug 22, 2025 10:36 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Supreme Court Bench Assembles To Pronounce Order On Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court bench has assembled to pronounce the order on stray dogs.

Aug 22, 2025 10:26 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Supreme Court Asked Authorities To Pick Up Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR

On August 11, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court passed a slew of directions, including ordering the authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the canines to dog shelters.

Aug 22, 2025 10:26 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Live Updates: Supreme Court's Order On Delhi's Stray Dogs Shortly

The Supreme Court will shortly pronounce its verdict on a plea to stay its August 11 directive to permanently relocate stray dogs from the streets to dog shelters in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria had on August 14 reserved its order in the matter.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Stray Dogs, Stray Dogs Order, Supreme Court Stray Dogs Order
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now