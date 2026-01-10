Machado Offers Peace Prize To Trump, Nobel Committee Reacts

The Norwegian Nobel Committee clarified that the Peace Prize cannot be "shared, revoked or transferred", a statement which came after Nobel Laureate and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she would want to give the prize to US President Donald Trump.

"A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time," the Nobel Committee's statement read.

Trump said on Saturday that he will discuss Machado's offer to give him her Nobel Prize when she visits the US next week. The visit comes at a time US-Venezuela tensions are at an all-time high after its disposed President Nicolas Maduro's capture and Trump's subsequent claims on the country's vast oil reserves. "I think it's very nice she wants to come in, and that's what I understand the reason is," he said.

After Maduro was captured and brought to the US for trial for narco-terror conspiracy, among other charges, Machado did not assume the country's top post. Instead, Venezuela's vice president Delcy Rodriguez succeeded Maduro.

Trump has, on many occasions in the past, asserted himself as a deserving candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting himself with bringing eight wars to an end within eight months of his second Presidential tenure. Trump said one should get a Nobel Prize for "every war you stopped. These were major wars. These were wars that nobody thought could have stopped".

He has also rebuked then US President Barack Obama for getting the Nobel Peace Prize shortly after assuming office in 2009 even though he "didn't do anything".

As for Machado's visit to the US next week, Trump said she will be in Washington next week to "pay her regards to our country, really to me, but you know I'm a representative of the country, nothing else".