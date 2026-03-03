Mystery Bank In Beijing Behind China's Silence On The US-Iran War?

China wasn't just buying oil from Iran, it was quietly building a payments loop that bypassed the US dollar. Now, as war engulfs Iran and oil jolts toward $70 a barrel, that system is back in focus.

Sourabh Jain, founder of Magnum Finvest Services, explains how: "The real reason US attacked Iran? It's not what you think. It's about a Chinese bank you've never heard of, Bank of Kunlun."

Kunlun, a small commercial lender controlled by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), became the financial artery for China-Iran oil trade when US sanctions choked Iran's access to dollars.

Jain describes what he calls "the loop."

China was buying roughly $1.5 billion a month in Iranian oil "but not in dollars. In yuan." Official Chinese customs data showed zero imports from Iran. Instead, imports from "Malaysia" surged beyond Malaysia's total oil production.

Jain writes that Iranian oil was transported on ships, relabeled with fake certificates as "Malaysian" oil, and then shipped on to China.

Payments landed in yuan accounts at Kunlun. Because sanctions made dollar clearing nearly impossible, Iran could spend those funds largely only inside China: on machinery, electronics, infrastructure and consumer goods.

"The perfect closed loop," Jain says. Iran receives yuan, can only spend it in China, uses it to buy Chinese machinery, and that the money then enters China's financial system and never returns to the dollar, he adds.

"No US dollar required. Zero."

The US Treasury sanctioned Bank of Kunlun in 2012 for conducting significant transactions with Iranian banks, including via Iran's central bank. But because Kunlun was already cut off from much Western finance, Beijing allowed it to function as a contained channel for high-risk trade.

David William Scott, a UK-based investment manager, notes that "90% of Iran's oil was exported to China" at roughly a $10 per barrel discount on about 1.3 million barrels per day, paid in yuan, not dollars. With Iranian banks squeezed, he says, much of that yuan "went straight back to China for finished Chinese products...purchased at retail prices."

Stephen Chiu, Chief Asia FX and Rates Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note on Tuesday that the yuan's retreat during the Iran war "might just be what China seeks," as Beijing manages currency stability ahead of its Two Sessions. In other words, what looks like market stress from the outside can also be read as a managed move that fits China's broader economic and political priorities.

Kunlun's channel remains small in global terms. But as conflict escalates, the dollar-free oil loop it enabled is once again under scrutiny.